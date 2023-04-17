Ridge City suffers 6-1 defeat from Ladystrikers

Wobbling Ridge City over the weekend extended their winless run to 16 after a 6-1 loss to Ladystrikers at the Madina Astro Turf in Accra.

A haul from Gladys Amfobea, Asana Hamidu, and Deborah Amponsah helped the visitors to triumph over their opponents as Ernestina Agbanyo pulled one back for the Panthers.

It was a cracker between the two sides who were pushing hard to find a goal with Ridge City hoping for their first win in the season.

Ridge City’s Agbanyo was right at the spot to bang in a beautiful header in the 15th minute to give her side a perfect start to the game.

The visitors, Ladystrikers took charge with their solid one-on-one passes, posing threats to the opponent’s defence anytime they were in possession.

It was no difficult task for Amfobea to finish off a brilliant free kick in the 23rd minute to grab that all-important equalizer for Ladystrikers which got them back into action.

Ridge City despite being the home side were still struggling to make up something positive, as they enjoyed less possession which left them a little bit disorganized when defending.

A long shot from Ladystrikers’ Hamidu outside the 18-yard box of the homers found its way into the net, leaving goalkeeper Dorothy Prempeh in a state of confusion to give her side a 2-1 lead over the winless Ridge City.

After failed attempts from both teams to get yet another goal, the first 45 minutes ended 2-1 in favour of Ladystrikers.

Ridge City came back into the second half looking sharp in their attack but could not prove a point as they missed some goal-scoring chances which could have seen them take the lead ahead of their opponent.

Amfobea once again responded to the call of the fans who were chanting for more goals with a one-on-one low shot in the 52nd minute to give Ladystrikers a 3-1 lead.

The game got exciting minute after minute as the visitors kept on sending in balls to the half of Ridge City in search of yet another goal.

Ridge City brought in more substitutes hoping to change things for them as the game was approaching its end.

Four minutes after Amfobea’s goal, substitute Deborah Amponsah increased the woes of their opponent with a fantastic goal to give Ladystrikers a comfortable lead.

Ridge City despite the disappointments, were still hoping for a miracle of picking a point out of the game, giving no breathing space to Ladystrikers to find their way out this time round.

The plan of the homers could not last as prolific striker Amfobea grabbed her third goal in the 69th minute to put the game to bed with a 5-1 score line.

The striker was not seen making too many touches but always made an impact anytime she got hold of the ball, beating the defenders back and forth.

Just when everyone thought the game had ended, Amfobea managed to beat the Ridge City defense once again with her sharp run to give her side a 6-1 lead in the 83rd minute.

After an additional three minutes, the referee ended the game as Ladystrikers recorded their fifth win in 16 games.

Ridge City is rooted at the bottom of the Southern Zone with three points out of a possible 48.

Gladys Amfobea was adjudged the Nasco best player of the game. Betway Ghana is a Development Partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.