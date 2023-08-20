Rifle accidentally discharges killing a Ghanaian soldier

A Ghanaian soldier has been killed after his rifle accidentally discharged, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said Sunday.

According to a statement by the GAF, the soldier from the 5th infantry battalion at the Michel Camp near Tema, a port city in southern Ghana, was part of a platoon performing duties at a base ammunition depot Saturday.

“Preliminary investigative report indicates that the soldier was seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post when his rifle went off, hitting him under his chin and killing him instantly,” the statement said.

The GAF said a team from the Ghana Police Service is collaborating with the military police to investigate the incident.