Right Rev Richard Duku urged Christians to be steadfast, hold on to their faith

The Bishop of the Central Region branch of Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), Right Rev Richard Ampadu Duku, on Sunday urged Christians to be steadfast and hold on to their faith whilst God worked on their requests .

Speaking to the Cape Coast Family Sanctuary congregation of the Church where he is the Head Pastor, he assured Christians that with God all things were possible and they only had to believe.

Giving his Easter Message on the topic: “Possibilities” Rev Ampadu Duku, who also oversees the Church in the Western Region, reminded Christians of the power of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which could bring every difficult situation under control.

He asked all people going through tough times and whose prayers were yet to be answered never to despair but let the lives of some early and contemporary Christians, who had similar challenges but emerged successful be their reference points to transform their lives.

Bishop Ampadu Duku who took his text from Luke 1:37, Act 2: 23-25 and Matthew 17:20 ,exhorted all Christians and Ghanaians for that matter to programme themselves towards success and never to entertain any negativity.

“Do not give up on yourself and tell yourself it will not work,”he said, reminding all that “point of references will either limit you or empower you.”

“Be excited about life, have faith, open a new chapter on this resurrection Sunday and live to fulfil all your dreams. With Christ everything is possible,” he stated.

He urged all to be positive reference points to their generation and not negative thinkers, who block development, stifle growth and kill visions and destroy lives.

The church auditorium, which was filled to the brim, saw the congregants clad mostly in white to signify their joy, prayed, sang praises, worshipped and thanked God for His mercies towards them.

Prayers were said for the nation.