Right To Play awards 581 teachers at Savelugu, Tolon, Kumbungu

A total of 581 teachers and Ghana Education Service (GES) officials in the Savelugu, Tolon and Kumbungu Districts have been honoured for their dedication towards the adoption of Learning through Play methodology to improve learning outcomes.

They received certificates of competence, admiration, and recognition, as well as branded polo shirts, while 275 of them deemed to be exceptional, received branded laptop bags.

The awards were intended to show appreciation and inspire the teachers in their efforts to ensure that learners attend school, stay in school, and successfully finish their academic journeys while enjoying their learning through playful activities.

Aside from the teachers, PTA/SMCs of Kpatuli Zaharia E/A Basic and Yoo R/C Primary were also recognised for their increased parental involvement in school affairs and resource mobilisation to implement activities in a developed action plan, and they each received 30 plastic chairs to facilitate their meetings in school.

The prizes were awarded to the beneficiaries during ceremonies held concurrently at Savelugu, Kumbungu and Tolon in the Northern Region.

Right To Play, an international non-governmental organisation, held the event as part of its Gender Responsive Education and Transformation (GREAT) project and the Partners in Play Project (P3).

During the awards ceremony at Savelugu, Mr Yussif Yakubu, Project Officer at Right To Play, said the awards’ recipients were chosen through a joint field visit with GES officers to observe the teachers’ lesson delivery using a set of criteria that included lesson planning, group management, communication and facilitation, discussion, supportive environment, inclusive environment, and child involvement.

Mr Yakubu said, “The capacity of Teachers has been strengthened to include play in their class delivery and indicated that it transformed the teaching practice of Ghanaian teachers for the better, leading to an improvement in the learning result of children” through the GREAT and P3 initiatives.

The GREAT project’s ultimate outcome is to improve quality primary education for girls and boys in the country, while the P3 seeks to empower children to become creative, engaged, and dedicated to lifelong learning with the goal to improve the quality of education for girls and boys aged six to 12 years through playful learning.

Mr Yakubu said, “Data from the Ministry of Education on the 2021 National Standardized Test, for Right To Play’s 60 direct schools, indicates that 30 per cent of Basic (4) learners can read and do Maths with no support, while 27% are able to read age-appropriate materials with little support.

The same data on the 72 indirect schools indicates high number (284.07) of learners can read and do Maths with no support, and about 276 learners require more support to read and do Maths.”

He said under the GREAT project, the organisation had so far launched “The Girls’ Mentorship Programme at the Circuit and school levels, reactivated the school clubs in all 65 implementing schools, developed and implemented action plans by PTA/SMC members on child protection, gender, and environmental issues, construction and renovation of school blocks at Moglaa M/A Primary School and Tolon Model Primary School, construction of two multi-purpose play spaces and construction of five urinaries with changing rooms for girls.”

He expressed the belief that “With this intervention by Right To Play, our children will not be left behind, as they will experience a new way of teaching methodology, learning through play approach like other children in developed countries.”

Dr Issahaque Munawaru, Savelugu Municipal Director of Education, commended Right To Play for implementing the projects in the region, saying they complemented the government’s efforts to improve education delivery and outcomes in the area.

Mr Tia Anthony, the head teacher at Pong-Tamale Experimental Primary School and an awardee, commended Right To Play for the honour, saying it would push them to do more to enhance children’s learning outcomes.