A mentoring programme has been held for girls in some basic schools in the Northern Region to celebrate individuality while providing safe spaces for them to connect and share their voices and common experiences.

The event was also to encourage the girls to believe in themselves to realise that they mattered in society such that they would break the stereotypes and achieve their highest potentials in life.

It was held simultaneously across the schools and featured women achievers as role models, who shared words of motivation, encouragement and life experiences with the girls, who in turn, also shared their aspirations.

Members of Girls Clubs in 125 basic schools in the Kumbungu, Savelugu and Tolon Districts benefited from the event.

It was organised by Right To Play, an international non-governmental organisation, as part of its activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration on the theme: “Choose to Challenge”.

The IWD is a global day held in March every year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women as well as mark a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Right To Play implements a number of projects in the 125 schools in the three districts, including Gender Responsive Education and Transformation project funded by Global Affairs Canada, and Partners in Play project funded by The LEGO Foundation, and has also formed the Girls Clubs in those schools hence the mentoring programme.

Madam Rafiatu Ibrahim, a teacher at Kangbagu SDA Primary in the Tolon District, who led the mentoring session for members of the Girls Club in the school, spoke about some factors and stereotypes such as a “a girl’s place is the kitchen” that continued to work against progress of girls, and encouraged them to rise above such misconceptions.

Madam Ibrahim cited examples of some women achievers, and urged the girls to be determined and work at achieving their dreams because “You are capable of achieving whatever you set your eyes on”.

Madam Shafatu Mohammed Mutala, a teacher at Kasuliyili R/C Junior High School, who spoke to members of the Girls Club at Kasuliyili R/C Primary School in the Tolon District, underscored the importance of education in the lives of individuals and the country, and advised the girls to always remain in school and take their lessons seriously to unleash their potentials.

Madam Mutala told the girls about the progress women were making all over the world, saying they could do even better and encouraged them not to feel daunted by the challenges they might encounter along the way.

The girls felt encouraged by the words shared with them and they also shared their aspirations with some of them wishing to be nurses and doctors.

Mr Farouk Alhassan, Project Officer, Right To Play, Northern Region, spoke about the benefits of mentoring, saying “Quality mentoring relationships impact young people in so many ways, from positive outcomes in academics and professional pursuits to more personal milestones like growing in self-confidence and self-esteem.”

Mr Alhassan added that “Our mentors will build lasting, trusting relationships and create safe spaces for girls to take risks and push themselves. The mentors will support the girls on daily basis and every step of the way. They will help to provide girls with the skills and knowledge they need to counter stereotypes and obstacles and achieve their goals”.