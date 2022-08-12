Right To Play, Teacher Network organise quiz competition for learners

An Inter-District Quiz Competition has been held for learners in three districts in the Northern Region to challenge children to be more confident and improve their performance in school.

The participating districts were Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu Municipal Assembly.

The three-stage competition, organised by Right To Play, an international non-governmental organisation, and Teacher Network, covered the areas of literacy, numeracy and general knowledge.

A total of three teams, one from each district, took part in the competition, which initially started at the circuit level in each district before the climax at the district level.

A total of 105 learners and teachers from the districts, including Kumbungu, Savelugu, and Tolon, where the Partners in Play Project (P3) funded by The LEGO Foundation is being implemented,

After a grueling two-hour session, team Kumbungu emerged overall winners securing 103 points, team Tolon ended with 81 points, and team Savelugu obtained 76 points.

For their prize, team Kumbungu was awarded a trophy and souvenirs containing school bags, exercise books, and pens.

The event, which was in its third year, was expected to continue to strengthen performance in literacy and numeracy across all beneficiary schools of the P3 Project.

The P3 Project, which is being implemented by Right To Play in partnership with the Ministry of Education and its agencies, seeks to empower children to become creative, engaged, and dedicated to lifelong learning.

It is also to improve the quality of education for girls and boys aged six to 12 years through playful learning.

Mr Farouk Alhassan, Project Officer for Right To Play, speaking during the event, said Right To Play with funding from The LEGO Foundation would continue to support learners to build confidence and excel academically by learning through play.

Mr Alhassan said the Inter-District Quiz Competition was a platform for learners to demonstrate what they were learning in school, challenge themselves to thrive academically, and improve learning in school.

He encouraged the Teacher Network, a group of teachers across all beneficiary schools, who have come together to champion learning through play activities in schools, to continue with the initiative and organise for the next term, reading festival and sports competition among partner schools.

He said “To climax it all, this activity will challenge learners to improve academically and become great leaders in future. It is our hope that the district education offices will take up this initiative and ensure that the school clubs are functioning so that children could meet with their peers to discuss issues affecting their education and personal growth.

Mr Laar Mahamoud, President of Savelugu Teacher Network, congratulated all contestants for their performance and encouraged teachers to continue to coach students to be confident and take their studies seriously and be able to contest for their various schools in the next session.