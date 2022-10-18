Rigworld Foundation to sponsor 10 graduates from Nyong Technical Vocational School annually

Dr. Kofi Abban, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rigworld Group, announced on Friday that the Rigworld Foundation will annually award scholarships to the top ten graduates of the Nyong Technical and Vocational School in the Northern Region.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 4-unit workshop for the Nyong Technical and Vocational School, Dr. Abban explained the purpose of the scholarship is to provide an opportunity for the beneficiaries to receive further practical training at the Rigworld’s Training Centres in Accra and Takoradi.

According to him, such further training will help to develop highly skilled labour for the country’s oil and gas industry and other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

He said, “Rigworld Group is proud to be part of this project, which will develop highly trained human resource capacity to accelerate Ghana’s oil and gas industry. Every year, the Foundation will award scholarships to the top ten Nyong Technical and Vocational School graduates at the Rigworld Training Centres in Accra and Takoradi.

Dr. Abban commended the chiefs and people of the area for releasing land for the construction of the 4-unit workshop, as well as praised the role played by the Member of Parliament for the area.

The Karaga MP, Dr. Amin Adam, observed that the construction of the Nyong Technical and Vocational School was in fulfilment of his campaign promise prior to the last general election in the country.

According to him, the establishment of the school in the area formed part of his resolve to reverse the low standard of education in the constituency and to empower young people to become self-employed.

“The eastern Dagbon had no technical and vocational schools, hence the decision to establish one at Nyong to enhance skills acquisition training among the youth,” the Deputy Energy Minister said.

He expressed his commitment towards improving the living conditions of his constituents and thanked the Rigworld Foundation for supporting the school with the workshop.

The construction of the 4-unit workshop block for the Nyong Technical and Vocational School, which is an initiative of the Member of Parliament, is being fully funded by the Rigworld Group.

The workshop, if completed, is aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills that will boost their chances of securing jobs in and outside the country. Enditem