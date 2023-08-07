Rigworld International Services: Empowering the Energy Industry with Excellence

Rigworld International Services is a Ghanaian-based oil and gas services company that has emerged as a key player in the energy industry.

Founded in 2011, the company provides a wide range of services and solutions to support the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas resources in Ghana and beyond. In this article, we explore the history, services, achievements, and impact of Rigworld International Services in empowering the energy sector.

1. History and Establishment:

Rigworld International Services was founded in 2011 by Mr. Kofi Abban, a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for transforming the energy industry in Ghana. With a strong commitment to excellence, Mr. Abban aimed to create a company that would provide world-class services to support the growing oil and gas sector in the country.

2. Diversified Services:

Rigworld International Services offers a diverse range of services to meet the needs of the energy industry. Some of its core services include:

Oil and Gas Training: The company provides comprehensive training programs for personnel in the oil and gas sector, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to operate safely and efficiently.

Manpower Solutions: Rigworld offers skilled and experienced manpower solutions to the industry, supplying qualified personnel for various roles, from drilling operations to support services.

Marine Services: The company provides marine logistics and support services, including vessel chartering, port agency, and offshore support.

Safety Services: Rigworld is committed to safety and offers safety consulting and advisory services to promote a safety culture in the industry.

Health Services: The company provides healthcare services to support the well-being of personnel working in the oil and gas sector.

3. Achievements and Impact:

Rigworld International Services has achieved significant milestones since its establishment. The company’s commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation has earned it recognition both nationally and internationally. Some key achievements and impact include:

Partnerships and Collaborations: Rigworld has established partnerships with major players in the oil and gas industry, further enhancing its reputation as a trusted service provider.

Local Content Development: The company has made significant contributions to local content development by providing training and employment opportunities for Ghanaian personnel in the energy sector.

International Expansion: Rigworld's dedication to excellence has facilitated its expansion into other African countries, contributing to regional development and cooperation.

Safety and Compliance: The company's focus on safety and adherence to industry regulations has helped improve safety standards in the sector.

4. Corporate Social Responsibility:

Rigworld International Services is actively involved in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting communities and promoting sustainable development. Through various projects and programs, the company demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact beyond its core business activities.

Conclusion:

Rigworld International Services has emerged as a dynamic and influential player in the energy industry in Ghana and beyond. Through its diversified services, commitment to excellence, and dedication to safety and local content development, the company has made significant contributions to the growth and development of the oil and gas sector. As Rigworld continues to expand and innovate, its impact on the energy industry and the broader community is poised to grow, empowering the sector with excellence and supporting the sustainable development of Ghana’s energy resources.