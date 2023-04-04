Rigworld Solutions donates school supplies to New Life orphanage

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Rigworld Solutions has made a generous donation of school supplies to New life orphanage Home in Nungua.

The support package includes quality textbooks, stationery, color pencils, pencils, mathematical sets, note and exercise books, mattresses and other essential supplies that will benefit dozens of children

The educational support is expected to provide the children with quality standard materials to help them in their career development and progression.

Gifty Elizabeth Owusu Ampah, Head of the Catering and Facilities Management for Rigworld Solutions told the media, the company believes in education and professionalism hence the decision to support the orphanage to raise the children to that level.

“We believe that every child deserves to have access to education and to feel excited about the prospect of learning,” Gifty said. “This donation is our way of upholding our belief and allowing the children to have a chance to experience a brighter future.”

Ampah further emphasized that the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Kofi Abban holds in high esteem the need to build up the Ghanaian to develop and equip them to come out to be successful people.

During the program, a mentoring session was organized where distinguished senior members took the opportunity to interact with the kids. They used this platform to introduce them to different career options ranging from human resources, engineering, law, accounting, and other areas of interest.”

Some of the children who spoke to News Ghana expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Rigworld Solutions for the support and assured they will work hard to become valuable assets to the country.

Staff at the orphanage expressed their gratitude for the donation, saying it had given the children new hope and a sense of purpose. The orphanage helps children who have been abandoned, abused, or have lost their parents, and relies on the support of community organizations such as Rigworld Solutions to meet the needs of the children.

With access to these essential supplies, the children have a better chance of learning and improving their educational ability, providing them with a stepping stone for future success.

Rigworld Solutions is an indigenous Ghanaian company that is into the oil and gas and mainly provide support services toward the exploration and mining industry.