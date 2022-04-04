Rigworld Training Centre Donates Air conditioners to Maritime University

Rigworld Training Centre (RTC), an indigenous Ghanaian Company has donated airconditioners to the Regional Maritime University (RMU).

The donation of the airconditioners is to augment the existing ones the University has.

Handing over the airconditioners, the Training Centre Manager (TCM) of Rigworld Mr. Tom Griffin said the donation was a response to a request made to the company by the University.

He was appreciative of the partnership with the RMU and hoped that the airconditioners will serve a purpose.

Receiving the donation on behalf of management and Board of Directors of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elvis Nyarko expressed gratitude for the timely support and said the airconditioners will serve a great purpose in the school considering the prevailing hot atmospheric condition.

He also indicated that information will be sent to the Board of Directors of the school about the donation, saying that he had already promised some departments of the school of providing them with airconditioners as he anticipated the promise made to them by Rigworld.

The VC emphasized that the kind gesture by the RTC would go a long way to enhance the relationship between the two parties as well as develop capacities of both organizations.

Rigworld Training Center (RTC) is a world class, ISO 9001:2015 Oil and Gas accredited Safety Training Center that excels in providing a range of client focused safety training services and products to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, maritime, underwater, construction, and general hazardous industries.

It has received International Organization for Standardization ISO certification ISO 9001:2015 from DNV-GL ensuring a commitment to satisfy applicable requirements and commitment to continual improvement of their quality management system.