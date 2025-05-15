Rihanna Breaks Musical Hiatus with New Single for Smurfs Movie

Global superstar Rihanna has ended her three-year musical absence with the announcement of “Friend of Mine,” her new single for The Smurfs movie soundtrack.

The track, set for release on 17 May 2025, marks her first musical offering since 2022’s Oscar-nominated Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Barbadian icon revealed the news via Instagram, sharing a film trailer with the caption: “new #SmurfsMovie trailer featuring ‘Friend Of Mine’—out Friday.” Rihanna pulls double duty on the project as both the voice of Smurfette and a producer, alongside co-stars including John Goodman and James Corden.

The release fuels speculation about Rihanna’s long-delayed ninth studio album, which she confirmed at the 2024 Met Gala was “definitely” in progress. The Smurfs premieres globally on 18 July 2025.

See post below: