Rihanna Releases Official Teaser Trailer for First Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna just released an official trailer teasing her highly anticipated return to music as the headliner for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Watch it now HERE

With the Halftime Show just a few short weeks away fans can get “Rih”-acquainted with all things Rihanna on Apple Music HERE and with the new Apple Music Sing fans can now sing their favorite Rihanna songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics with multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.

The multi-year partnership between The NFL and Apple Music brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.