The Rotary Club of Accra, Ring Road Central, as part of its 35th Anniversary Celebration will handover phase one of some projects to the Golden Spring Schools at Tetegu on Saturday April 24, 2021.

The Rotary Club of Accra – Ring Road Central is one of the Rotary Clubs in Ghana under the wings of Rotary International, an organization dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Thursday, signed by Ms Rosemary Puni, Club President 2020/21, highlighted some of the achievements over the past 35 years.

“Over the years, through our good works have improved lives at both the local and international levels from helping those in need in communities to working toward a polio-free world,” she said.

The club had made some donation of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other COVID-19 related items to frontline health workers in Ghana, the Agblogloshie community and Kressner Orphanage.

Through the years, the club had served communities in various ways such as providing a six classrooms block in Asempaneye with head teacher’s office and store room, borehole and toilet facilities, dual desks, school uniforms and school bags with exercise books and stationery.

It also put up a community library for Lila Childcare Foundation in Anyaa Awoshie and its environs.

They have also embarked on economic empowerment project where forty women were provided with vocational and technical skills, a telehealth project in Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, annual medical and eye outreach.

Other projects include water and sanitation projects in Osu Vocational School, Bawjiase Orphanage, Saboba Agricultural Station and Larteh Methodist JSS, Supreso and Tinkong Health centre, provisions of dustbins on the Aburi Hill Walkway and renovation of maternity centre in the Ayirebi Health Centre.

The club has donated items and cash to various institutions such as the Kressner Orphanage, Bawjiase Orphanage, Girl Science Students at Teshie Secondary School, Teshie State School for the Deaf and Dumb, Kaneshie Cripples Home and Rehabilitation Centre, Dodowa Library and other institutions.