Ring Warrior Presents African Games Medal To His Mentor

Samuel Takyi aka Ring Warrior has presented his precious 13th African Games gold medal to Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, his mentor.

The 2020 Olympic boxing bronze medalist announced his meeting with Dr. Ofori Sarpong on his social media handle, Facebook. The post read, “Sharing the pinnacle of success with the man who’s always been my rock, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.”

Dr. Ofori Sarpong is an astute businessman with many years of experience. A proud product of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), Legon. He is an amazing businessman and industrialist.

He founded the Sarpong Ventures Ltd, an import and trading business, worked very hard, and in no time, became renowned in the Central District of Accra.

He set up Special Investments Ltd, a real estate and construction business. He owns several estate houses, apartments, numerous office complexes, and shops in strategic parts of the city.

Ernest, in conjunction with a very close friend of his, Dr Osei-Kwame (a.k.a Despite), established the United 2 Co. Ltd, which is a holding company for the U2 Salt Ltd – a 600-acre salt mining company and a refinery at Winneba in the Central Region and co-partnered in setting up a television station by name United Television (UTV Ltd) which is currently one of the leading TV stations in the country.

Ernest Ofori-Sarpong dreams of becoming a big-time industrialist, solely formed a mineral water company, Special Ice Ltd, which currently operates two factories in Accra and Kumasi.