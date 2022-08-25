Ring Warrior Samuel Takyi to thrill in Nigeria

Samuel Takyi and the Bazooka team will leave Accra on Friday for Nigeria to face Samuel Moses in Lagos in a lightweight contest at the Teslin Balogun Stadium Sports Hall on Sunday, August 28

Takyi who turned professional after his maevelous performance at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo which saw him end Ghana’s 29-year drought by bringing home a bronze medal has vowed .

The 21-year-old Takyi (2-0, 2 KOs) Olympic bronze medalist, and Moses 36, with 5 fights – 2 wins and 3 loses will battle in an eight-round contest on a card dubbed the “Rumble in Lagos.”

“I am on course and everything is going on as planned since I decided to turn pro,” Takyi told the media. “The fight is a good one for me but especially my progress.

“It is going to be my third fight of the year and I believe we will return to Ghana victorious. The stage is set and I am optimistic about what I can do with my career after my achievement at the Olympics.”

The Ring Warrior made his pro debut against veteran Kamalrudeen Boyefio in April after signing with Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, owned by former WBA welterweight champion Ike “Bazooka” Quartey.

Quartey took over Takyi’s career as trainer with his son Clement Quartey playing the managerial role in the young boxer’s quest to become a future world champion

The legendary ex-boxer led Takyi to a second-round TKO victory in his last ring outing against Mandlenkosi Sibuso (4-2, 1 KO) away in South Africa in June.

On Sunday, Takyi will have another opportunity to improve his young pro record.

“We are working on winning our third consecutive fight this year to continue building on Takyi’s career. It is very important to get him the needed competition to build his confidence for the future and it is going as planned,” Ike Quartey said.

Meanwhile, Clement Quartey Takyi’s manager has called on Ghanaians to support their fellow kinsmen as he seeks glory in Nigeria.

“I am confident we will return home with another big win from Nigeria on Sunday but we are not underrating anybody.

“It is going to be great night for Takyi and I want to call on Ghanaians to expect a good show from the Ring Warrior,” said Clement.