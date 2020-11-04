Rio de Janeiro has reopened its beaches as it continues lifting coronavirus restrictions, news portal G1 reported on Tuesday.

Local people may now rent beach chairs and parasols, sales kiosks can be set up on the beach and vendors may sell alcoholic drinks, though social distancing still needs to be observed.

The Brazilian metropolis had already allowed swimming in the sea, though sunbathing was prohibited.

Other restrictions were also relaxed, including those concerning dance floors, which may operate under safety measures.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella said coronavirus transmissions were under control and that the likelihood of a second wave was slim.

Brazil has confirmed more than 5.5 million coronavirus infections, the third-largest number worldwide. Over 160,000 people have died.

The authorities of the state of Rio de Janeiro have reported more than 119,000 infections and over 12,000 deaths in the city.