Rioting students of Krobea Asante vocation institute

The Asokore-Mampong District court has granted bail to the 43 rioting students of the Krobea Asante Vocational Training Institute at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District.

Each of the students was granted a GH¢2,000.00 bail with a surety to justify and were directed by the court to report to the Efiduase police once a week, until their next appearance on March 02, 2023.

The court presided by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah, also directed the students to sign a bond of good behavior.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kofi Blagodzi, prosecuting told the court that, the police had arrested four more suspects, and thereby increasing the number to 43.

He said the police was also conducting forensic tests and investigations on the properties destroyed during the disturbances, and pleaded with the court to give the police more time to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

The students were arrested during a violent demonstration which resulted in an extensive destruction to school and private properties on campus.

The police have charged them with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

They first appeared in court on January 24, this year, and were remanded into police custody to reappear today.

Present in court today, were the parents and guardians of all the 43 suspects, who were expected to stand in as sureties for their wards.