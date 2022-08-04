RISE-Ghana condemns students’ riot in Bolgatanga and Bawku

The Rural Initiative for Self Empowerment – Ghana (RISE-Ghana), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has condemned threats of violence in the Bolgatanga and Bawku Technical Institutes.

On August 2, 2022, final year students of the two Institutes went on riot for different reasons; at the Bolgatanga Technical Institute (BOTECH) the students rioted to demand the release of a Teacher and National Service Personnel.

The two were arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for alleged leakage of examination papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Examination.

In the case of the Bawku Technical Institute (BAWTECH), the candidates rioted against what they said was strict invigilation which prevented them from engaging in examination malpractice.

The students in both institutes, destroyed school property and vandalised some vehicles belonging to their teachers, which compelled the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), led by its Chair, Mr Stephen Yakubu, to close down both schools to ensure law and order.

In a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr Awal Ahmed Kariama, the Executive Director of RISE-Ghana, said a female student from BAWTECH was seen in a viral video sending strong warning to school authorities to either relax the strict invigilation or else there would be no peace in the school.

A male student, the statement said was also heard in the background saying in the Hausa language that “we will bury Yahuza (Teacher), before we leave campus.”

Mr Kariama said “RISE-Ghana considered this development as unfortunate, highly condemnable and requiring urgent action to nip this emerging canker in the bud since related activities have happened in some other regions.”

He commended the Bolgatanga and Bawku Municipal Security Councils, the Peace Council and management of the Ghana Education Service for the swift action and the professional approach they adopted to avert any fatalities.

The Executive Director called on school authorities to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the matter and punish those found culpable to serve as deterrent to their colleagues and the rest of the schools in the Region and beyond.

“Introduce extracurricular activities and lessons on peace-building, preventing violent extremism, non-violence and preventive diplomacy. Students must also be given the needed orientation on penal measures associated with examination malpractice, destruction of life and school property and vandalism,” he said.

Mr Kariama said Civil Society initiatives such as the “Preventing Extremism and Conflict in Educational Institutions and Schools (PEACE In Schools)” implemented by RISE-Ghana through COGINTA with funding from the European Commission should be given the necessary support to help instill the culture of non-violent approaches.

That, he noted would ensure students used diplomacy and dialogue in the 25 pilot schools and institutions in the Upper East Region, and escalate to other potential hot spots, where the Peace Council had detected early warning signals.