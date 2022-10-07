Risevest CEO found guilty of sexual abuse

Six weeks after investors asked Risevest CEO Eke Urum to step down due to allegations of sexual and non-sexual abuse, the panel assigned to investigate the issue has found him guilty of sexual impropriety and abuse of power.

According to a statement shared with TechCabal, the six-week investigation could not prove sexual assault. However, the panel noted that evidence shared during the investigation revealed sexual impropriety.

During the course of the investigation, the panel, comprising Odun Longe and Toun Tunde-Anjous, and chaired by Tomi Davies, spoke with almost 60 current and former employees of Risevest in order to reach a conclusion.

In response to the findings of the investigation, Urum said, “As a leader, I have grown a lot over the years and still have a lot of growing to do, which is why I’m going to be taking additional coaching and executive training. I regret the distraction that my actions may have caused and fully respect the integrity of the process the Risevest investors and the panel underwent to identify the gaps in our systems and my leadership.”

Risevest to audit culture and processes

Risevest also announced new changes coming to its company in a Twitter post made hours after the story was released.

In a statement signed by acting CEO Tony Odiba, the company announced it would be auditing its culture and workplace processes in order to improve its teams. The company will also be hiring a chief people officer to oversee its people processes.

Moving forward, the panel recommended that Tony Odiba—who was appointed acting CEO when Urum stepped down—remain acting CEO pending when a newly constituted board of directors, including Urum and Odiba, appoint a new CEO. The panel recommended that Urum become a non-executive member of the board of directors, guiding Risevest on strategy and technology.