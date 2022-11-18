Rising Boxers John Laryea And Dan Gorsh On Show At Dezone On Saturday

Two rising boxers from the Bronx Gym, John ‘Abaja’ Laryea and Dan Gorsh aka ‘Emperor will be fighting on Saturday, November 19 at Dezone Beach Resort, Korle Gonno.

It is a Bronx Boxing Promotions collaboration with Swavy Blu Promotions event which promises to be full of excitement and blows.

According to the promoters, the bill is dubbed ‘Night Of Great Talents’ and they will give boxing fans a great day to remember.

John ‘Expensive’ Laryea, the WBO Africa Super Featherweight champion will meet Michael Tagoe in 10 rounds featherweight contest, while sensational Daniel Salasi Gorsh faces veteran George Krampah in a Super bantamweight Championship for 12 rounds.

DeZone Beach Resort which is at Korle Gonno will offer boxing fans wonderful entertainment.

Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, manager of John Laryea said his ward has prepared well and will give a good account so boxing fans should come and see.

Coach Carl Lokko who recently returned from San Juan after attending the WBO Annual Convention also expressed that the two potential world champions will display what boxing fans have missed.

“As you know Bronx is a gym of young champions, and boxing fans are going to see real explosive action, my boys are good to go” he expressed.

The weigh in comes on on Friday 18th at 11am at the same venue.

Tickets for the bouts is going for an affordable 20gh only.