Rising Gospel Artist Jeff Tuffour Releases Inspiring Track “Eledumare (The Almighty God)”

Ghanaian rising gospel sensation Jeff Tuffour has released his highly anticipated new single titled Eledumare (The Almighty God), a soul-lifting praise song that celebrates the greatness of God. This dynamic composition showcases Jeff Tuffour’s gift for blending languages, as the song features English, Twi, and Yoruba, making it accessible to diverse audiences.

Eledumare is a powerful piece that uplifts listeners, emphasizing God’s boundless power and majesty. The song beautifully weaves rich African rhythms with contemporary gospel sounds, reflecting Jeff’s unique approach to modern worship music.

Jeff Tuffour composed and wrote the song, working alongside the talented Ekow Quansah Junior, popularly known as Nsanku Junior, who co-arranged the music and served as the producer. Together, they have created a vibrant and inspirational track that is set to resonate with gospel music lovers and worshippers worldwide.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Jeff Tuffour shared: “Eledumare is a testimony of God’s greatness in my life. I wanted to create a song that reminds people of His faithfulness and power, no matter their circumstances. Combining languages felt like the best way to unite us all in worship.”

The release of Eledumare marks a significant milestone in Jeff Tuffour’s musical journey as he continues to make an impact on the gospel music scene in Ghana and beyond.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

About Jeff Tuffour

Jeff Tuffour is a fast-rising gospel artist known for his inspiring lyrics and unique sound that blends traditional African music with modern gospel styles. His ministry focuses on spreading the message of hope, faith, and God’s greatness through music.

Stream/download Eledumare on your preferred platform Today HERE: https://mipromo.ffm.to/jefftuffour-eledumare