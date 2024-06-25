Rising HIV/AIDS Cases Among Bono Region Teenagers Spark Alarm

The Bono Regional Director of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rate of HIV/AIDS infections among teenagers in the region.

He disclosed that 82 new cases were recorded in 2023 among adolescents aged 15 to 19.

Mr. Bambilla urged parents to take a more active role in preventing their children from succumbing to peer pressure and negative influences.

The Bono Region recorded a total of 934 new HIV/AIDS cases in 2023, making it the region with the highest prevalence rate in the country.

Mr. Bambilla broke down the figures and noted the following district-specific cases: Banda (17), Berekum Municipal (111), Berekum West (30), Dormaa East (79), Dormaa Central (85), Dormaa West (30), Jaman North (74), Jaman South (96), Sunyani Municipal (152), Sunyani West (76), Tain District (92), and Wenchi District (92).

Mr Bambilla highlighted that unprotected sex accounts for 95% of the transmission modes, with blood transfusions and other factors making up the remaining 5%. He also pointed out that the factors leading to teenage pregnancies are similar to those causing HIV transmission.

To combat the spread of HIV, Mr Bambilla emphasized preventive measures, including total abstinence from sex before marriage, being faithful to one’s partner, consistent and correct use of condoms, avoiding the sharing of sharp objects, early treatment of STIs, and regular HIV testing to know one’s status.