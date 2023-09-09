Rising Juvenile Star Samuel Plange Dreams Of Becoming World Boxing Champion

12 year old Samuel Plange for the second season running was voted Best Juvenile Boxer at the Greater Accra Ga Homowo Boxing Tournament.

He is a product of the Jamestown Boxing Club, headed by Coach Randy who has groomed the prodigy to get involved in so many bouts, so he is never afraid of anybody.

Samuel Plange was inspired by his own dad, Mr. Isaac Plange when he was four years old, as he saw the future of boxing in him.

He is also very hopeful that boxing will make him a super star and great person in future.

Plange started his boxing lessons at Sea View Boxing Gym, and moved to Jamestown Boxing Club under the same trainers.

Coach Randy says Samuel Plange is a special kid and believes his future is bright. Many people have seen him in action and they admire his style, strategies, foot works and punching power.

The pupil of Prince De Henry Educational Complex is under the institution’s scholarship scheme funded by Mr. Archibald Née Amartei Armah, proprietor of the school.

News reaching Yours Truly is that the school has a special package for him which will be released on Monday. Watch out for the package from Mr. Armah who loves to support talented kids.