Rising Musician Rosco TY Releases New Single “Like It”

Rising Ghanaian musician Rosco TY has dropped his latest song, “Like It.” Born Rodham Nana Owusu Frempong, Rosco TY’s passion for music ignited at an early age. He took his love for music a step further by establishing his own studio setup, providing him with a creative sanctuary to explore his musical talents.

The song premiered on YFM’s ‘Shouts on Y’ and is a testament to Rosco TY’s unique blend of chilled afrobeat melodies and Alté sounds. Although not his first musical endeavor, “Like It” marks an exciting addition to his growing discography.

One of the intriguing aspects of Rosco TY’s journey is his foray into music production. He has lent his engineering expertise to notable artists like Joeboy and Mr Eazi, underscoring his exceptional ear for music. His journey has been defined by relentless experimentation with various techniques and tools, culminating in well-rounded music production skills.

Rosco TY pursued formal education in Music Production and Sound Engineering at the University of Arts London, United Kingdom, adding academic rigor to his self-taught skills. Armed with the ability to mix, master, engineer, and record, he’s become a valuable asset in the music industry.

Influenced by the Afrobeat phenomenon Wizkid, Rosco TY excels at infusing infectious melodies and rich instrumentals into his music. His signature sound effortlessly blends diverse elements to create a captivating musical experience.

While “Like It” is not Rosco TY’s first release, it showcases his growth and evolution as an artist. His music continually pushes boundaries and defies genre constraints, offering a fresh and innovative perspective that resonates with audiences.

With a series of exciting projects on the horizon, Rosco TY is set to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene. His commitment to musical exploration and creative diversity promises an exhilarating journey for fans.

Listen to “Like it” on all platforms here https://unitedmasters.com/m/650afbce01b94bbd0ae59295