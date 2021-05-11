A press conference on COVID-19 is held in Proteria, South Africa, March 9, 2020. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced that four more South Africans have been tested positive for the COVID-19. (Xinhua)
As COVID-19 cases began increasing in South Africa lately, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday said this rise was concerning.

He said the third wave of the pandemic was likely to be “severe” in populous provinces such as Gauteng.

“So we are concerned that we’ve already started seeing numbers picking up in Gauteng. But to get out of the third wave we will need to be strict with our protocols,” Mkhize said on SAfm radio.

He told the media that experts believed that the severity of the third wave would depend on how people behaved in terms of following regulation measures. Enditem

