Rising North American Real Estate Prices Drive Interest in Global Residency and Citizenship Programs

As real estate prices continue to rise in North America, investors are increasingly looking to overseas markets that offer not only more affordable property but also the added benefit of residency or citizenship.

Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, notes that today’s North American property buyers are seeing less value for their money compared to previous years, highlighting a growing disparity between the cost of homes and their return on investment.

“The greater the disparity between what you pay for and what you receive, the worse the investment,” Assraoui points out. His remarks echo broader concerns about the increasing unaffordability of real estate in the U.S. and Canada. While prices for single-family homes in the U.S. have been on an upward trajectory since 2012, reaching $540,000 for an average new home in 2022, Canadian real estate has similarly seen growth, despite a slight dip in 2023. According to Statista Research, the average Canadian home price was forecast to climb to over 722,000 Canadian dollars by 2025.

Given these price hikes, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are seeking alternatives, particularly in regions where real estate remains more affordable and simultaneously offers opportunities for residency or second citizenship. In Europe, for example, countries like Greece, Malta, and Spain provide attractive Residency by Investment (RBI) programs. These programs allow investors to purchase real estate, often at lower prices than those found in North America, while also granting residency or access to the Schengen Zone.

For instance, the Greek Golden Visa program requires a minimum investment of €250,000 in real estate, which can be either commercial or residential. This investment not only grants residency but also visa-free travel across the Schengen Area, with the added benefit of applying for Greek citizenship after seven years. Similarly, Malta’s Permanent Residency Programme (MPRP) provides an option for those who purchase property worth at least €375,000 or rent a property for €14,000 annually. Although Malta does not offer a direct path to citizenship, it allows residents to enjoy the benefits of entering the 29-strong Schengen Zone.

Spain, another prominent destination for investors, offers a Golden Visa requiring an investment of at least €350,000 in property. This residency option provides access to Spanish citizenship after 10 years. In the UAE, investors can secure residency through a property investment of $550,000, although there is no route to citizenship. However, the country offers favorable tax conditions, especially in cities like Dubai.

In addition to residency programs, several Caribbean nations have Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs with a real estate option. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia all allow property purchases as part of their CBI offerings. These programs, with much lower thresholds than those in North America, provide investors with valuable passports that grant visa-free access to a wide range of countries.

For those seeking an even more exclusive investment option, Malta offers the Exceptional Investor Naturalization (MEIN) program. This requires the purchase of residential property valued at a minimum of €700,000 or an annual rental commitment of €16,000. This investment entitles applicants to Maltese citizenship. Similarly, Turkey offers a CBI program that allows applicants to obtain a Turkish passport after investing at least $400,000 in real estate.

As North American real estate prices continue to rise, many investors are increasingly turning to global markets that offer not only more affordable properties but also the added value of residency or citizenship. With well-managed property investments yielding both tangible returns and long-term benefits like tax advantages and global mobility, these programs are becoming a strategic way for HNWIs to secure a foothold in global markets.

While the rise in property prices across North America signals challenges for local buyers, the growing interest in Residency and Citizenship by Investment programs suggests that savvy investors are looking beyond their borders. These programs offer an appealing blend of financial opportunity and personal benefits, marking an important shift in the investment landscape.

