Rising PH-City Afropop Singer A I Aye Shares Club-ready Single “Inside Me”

El Champagne Records is thrilled to announce the release of “Inside Me,” the latest single by the talented artist A I Aye.

Produced by the renowned Akeem Da Beat, this vibrant tune brings together the energetic rhythms of Afrobeat and Afropop, creating an irresistible party anthem that is guaranteed to get people moving.

“Inside Me” is an upbeat tempo tune that captivates listeners with its infectious rhythm and catchy melodies. Blending the best of Afrobeat and Afropop, A I Aye showcases his mastery of both genres, delivering a musical experience that is both exhilarating and unforgettable. A I Aye, an emerging force in the music industry, has already made waves with his unique style and captivating stage presence. With “Inside Me,” he solidifies his position as a rising star, demonstrating his ability to create music that transcends boundaries and ignites the spirit of celebration.

The producer behind the infectious beats of “Inside Me” is none other than Akeem Da Beat. Known for his exceptional talent in crafting vibrant and captivating soundscapes, Akeem Da Beat has once again delivered a production that perfectly complements A I Aye’s distinctive vocal style. Together, they have created a sonic masterpiece that is sure to resonate with fans and attract new listeners. “Inside Me” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. A I Aye invites music enthusiasts and party-goers alike to experience the electrifying vibes of “Inside Me” and join him in celebrating the power of music.

Listen to “inside me” on all platforms here https://elchampagnerecords.fanlink.to/insideme