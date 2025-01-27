Rising Risky Sexual Behaviours Among Adolescents in Ghana Spark Concerns

Recent findings from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) have raised alarms over the growing prevalence of risky sexual behaviors among adolescents.

The study, which focused on young people aged 10 to 19 years, revealed concerning patterns of underage sexual activity and multiple sexual partnerships, with a particularly high prevalence among female adolescents.

According to Dr. Peter Takyi Peprah of the GSS, the research highlights significant regional disparities in adolescent sexual behaviors. The Ashanti Region showed the highest rates of underage sexual activity among girls, while male adolescents in the Eastern Region recorded the most instances. In some of the worst-affected districts, nearly half of female adolescents aged 16 to 19 had engaged in sexual activity before the age of 16. Among boys, about one-third reported similar experiences.

Dr. Peprah pointed out that underage sexual activity in areas like Akrofuom in Ashanti Region is notably higher than in other parts of the country. In Akrofuom, rates for female adolescents were found to be four times higher than in Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri in the North East Region. Similarly, in Eastern Region, male adolescents in Upper Manya Krobo were reported to have underage sex rates eight times higher than their counterparts in the Upper West.

The report also highlighted a troubling trend of multiple sexual partners, with adolescent girls in the Western and Oti Regions particularly affected. In some districts, one in three girls aged 15 to 19 had more than one sexual partner in the past year. For boys, the highest rates of multiple sexual partners were found in the Oti Region, with Guan district leading the way. In some areas, male adolescents reported multiple partners at rates five times higher than those in urban districts like Krowor in Greater Accra.

These concerning behaviors are driven by a mix of peer pressure, curiosity, coercion, and socio-economic challenges. Adolescents from lower-income households or those with limited access to education were found to be more likely to engage in risky sexual activity compared to their peers from wealthier backgrounds. Dr. Peprah also stressed the severe consequences of early sexual activity, such as unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, STIs, and mental health issues like depression and substance abuse. Moreover, repeated human papillomavirus (HPV) infections from early sexual activity increase the risk of cervical cancer for young girls.

Despite a slight decline over the past three decades, the study reinforced earlier data showing that 1 in 10 adolescent girls in Ghana have engaged in sexual intercourse before the age of 15. Furthermore, teenage pregnancies continue to be a significant concern, with 15.2 percent of teenage girls reporting pregnancies, many of which end in miscarriage or abortion. STIs are also on the rise, particularly among female adolescents, where cases have more than tripled from 2.2 percent in 2003 to 7.4 percent in 2022. Male adolescents have seen an even more alarming five-fold increase in STI rates over the same period. Adolescents now account for 6 percent of Ghana’s total HIV population, with 10.8 percent of new HIV cases in 2022 falling within this age group.

The report’s findings have sparked calls for more targeted and equitable interventions to address adolescent sexual health. Professor Patrick Asuming, a Development and Health Economics expert at the University of Ghana, emphasized the need for policies that are tailored to specific regional needs, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. He urged for better data-driven decision-making and collaboration across health, education, and social welfare sectors to ensure effective action.

Dr. Athanasius Ayetey Labi, a gynecologist with the Ghana Health Service, highlighted the critical role of cultural, social, and educational factors in shaping adolescent behavior. He argued for consistent national strategies that tackle the root causes of risky sexual behaviors, focusing on increasing access to information, parental involvement, and community support.

In response to the data, Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim reassured the public of the GSS’s commitment to providing accurate statistics for the design and evaluation of policies aimed at addressing these alarming trends. The government is expected to intensify efforts as it moves forward with policy development in this area.