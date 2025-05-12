Rising Star Yaw Darling Wins TGMA Unsung Artiste Award

Ghana’s music scene has a new breakout artist as Yaw Darling of Sky Entertainment claimed the Unsung Artiste of the Year honor at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the emerging musician, whose fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and classic highlife rhythms has been steadily gaining traction.

The award category specifically highlights promising talents who have demonstrated consistent quality in their craft before achieving mainstream success. Yaw Darling’s catalog of seven singles, including collaborations with established acts like Medikal on “TGIF Party” and Bisa Kdei on “Investment,” showcases his ability to bridge generational and genre divides. His viral hit “Password” has become particularly ubiquitous across Ghana’s airwaves and social platforms.

Beyond recording success, the artist has built a reputation for electrifying live performances, from local shows across Ghana to international stages in the UK. His recent appearances at R2BEE’s Independence Day concert and a Manchester showcase with OlivetheBoy demonstrated his growing appeal beyond Ghana’s borders.

The TGMA honor includes a strategic partnership with Warner Music that could significantly expand Yaw Darling’s reach. Industry observers note the timing appears ideal, as Ghanaian music continues gaining global attention. The artist’s performance at the awards ceremony itself generated considerable buzz, suggesting his “unsung” status may be short-lived.

This recognition follows a pattern of the TGMA platform successfully identifying future stars. Previous Unsung winners have gone on to become household names in Ghana’s competitive music industry. With major label support now behind him and an already proven ability to create cross-generational appeal, Yaw Darling appears positioned for broader success. His challenge now will be translating this momentum into a sustainable career at music’s higher echelons.