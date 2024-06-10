Rising Stars Shine at Asunafo North Municipal F.A. Colts League

Football, a universal language that unites communities and uncovers raw talent, took center stage in the Asunafo North District on June 8th and 9th, 2024.

Spearheaded by Mr. Yaw Collins Suglo, Chairman of the Asunafo North Football Association, the event aimed to highlight emerging football stars within the district and the broader Ahafo Region. The tournament not only celebrated the sport’s fervor but also drew notable figures, including Dr. Charles Osei Anto, Chairman of the Brong/Ahafo F.A.; Alhaji Takrodi, Deputy Chief Imam of Ahafo Region; Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Sports Minister and MP for Asunafo North; and other distinguished guests.

Six teams, bursting with youthful energy and ambition, competed: Akrodie Nokia Youth, Biazor Soccer Academy, Mim Young Kotoko, Mim Young Stars, My Stars FC, and King Solomon. The tournament featured age categories U-13, U-15, and U-17, providing a stage for players to showcase their skills at various levels.

Outstanding individual performances were recognized with awards. Boakye Ramzy of Nokia Boys was named Best Player in the U-13 category, while Agyapong Richard of My Stars earned the U-17 Best Player title. Akandi Abraham of My Stars FC displayed exceptional goalkeeping to win Overall Goalkeeper, and Adabo Gideon of Kasapin F/C claimed the Goal King title with two goals. Adu Kenneth of King Solomon was honored as the Best Player for the U-15 category.

Teams competed fiercely for dominance in their age groups. Biazor Soccer Academy and Akrodie Nokia Boys were runners-up in the U-13 and U-15 categories, respectively, with Kassapin F/C taking second place in the U-17 league. Mim Youth, Biazor, and King Solomon secured third-place finishes in the U-13, U-15, and U-17 categories, respectively.

Ultimately, champions were crowned, signaling a new era of football excellence in the region. Akrodie Nokia Boys triumphed in the U-13 category, King Solomon dominated the U-15 league, and Mim Youth Stars emerged victorious in the fiercely contested U-17 league, establishing themselves as formidable contenders in local football.

Beyond the thrilling matches, the tournament honored individuals who have tirelessly contributed to sports development in the Asunafo North District. Their dedication and commitment were acknowledged, highlighting the collaborative efforts needed to nurture sporting talent and foster community cohesion.

The Ahafoman School Park in Goaso served as the perfect venue for this showcase of talent and passion, emphasizing the importance of investing in sports infrastructure to support grassroots football growth.

In summary, the Asunafo North Municipal F.A. Colts League was a resounding success, encapsulating the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and talent discovery. As the final whistle blew and champions were crowned, the community’s cheers echoed, testament to football’s enduring power to unite and inspire.