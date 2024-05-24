Rising Stars: SP Sports Management’s Quest for Boxing Champions

SP Sports Management, spearheaded by Samuel Agyei Darkwah, is on a mission to transform the landscape of Ghanaian boxing. Darkwah, the CEO, radiates optimism, declaring a bright future for the sport under his management.

The core ethos of SP Sports Management revolves around identifying and nurturing exceptionally skilled boxers, molding them into future world champions.

Darkwah emphasizes the importance of discipline, dedication, and unwavering determination in the boxers they support. He asserts that SP Sports Management seeks out individuals with a burning desire for success and recognition, traits that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Collaborating with top-tier boxers and esteemed coaches, SP Sports Management aims to turn their ambitious vision into reality. Samuel Darwah exudes confidence in the team’s ability to propel talented boxers to international acclaim.

One such boxer under the SP Sports Management banner is Haruna Mohammed, affectionately known as Thunder. As the current holder of the National Cruiserweight title at Wisdom Boxing Gym, Thunder boasts an impressive record of five wins, four of which were by knockout, with only one defeat. Inspired by the likes of Deontay Wilder, Thunder harbors aspirations of clinching both African and World titles, driven by an unyielding determination to succeed.

Joining Thunder in the quest for boxing greatness is George Mensah, representing the Panix Gym. Like Thunder, Mensah is fueled by the desire to etch his name in the annals of African and global boxing history.

With SP Sports Management behind them, Thunder, Mensah, and other aspiring boxers are poised to make waves in the boxing world, determined to carve out their legacies on the African and international stage.