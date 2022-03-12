Rising Teenage Pregnancy Cases Worrying; Address It – Women To Government

Mrs Mahama Sabratu, North East Region Girls Education Officer, has appealed to civil society organisations to collaborate with the government to end rising teenage pregnancies and school drop-out rate in Northern Ghana.

She said early, child and forced marriage affects girls’ education in Northern Ghana.

Mrs Sabratu made the appeal during International Women’s Day and a launch of a project on Budget Allocation to Address Child Right Issues to end child, early and forced marriages in the North East Region.

The celebration, held at Wungu in the region, was on the theme: “Gender Equality today for a Sustainable tomorrow with emphasis on breaking the bias.”

Mrs Sabratu said early, child and forced marriage had obliged girls to travel to urban areas to serve as head porters, which affected their rights to education.

She said women should be given the opportunity to participate in leadership and decision-making in their communities to enhance the achievement in economic empowerment and Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality.

Hajia Fati Seidu Tambro, National Chairperson of Girls Not Brides (GNB) said: “Years of neglects of the rights and progress of women in several communities and countries was mostly the reason for widespread underdevelopment in those communities, and countries and societies.”

She called on traditional leaders, politicians, and religious groups to create awareness for the rights of women and girls’ education as part of their development agenda.

Alhaji Abdul-Wahabu Ibrahim, Head of Department of Social Welfare and Community Development at West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, said the event and the project launch organised in collaboration with Pan Africa Organisation, Muslim Family Counselling Services and Simli Aid was to enhance children’s welfare.

He indicated that the three months project would aim at abolishing child, early and forced marriages and promote child education in the region.