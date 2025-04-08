Rising Youth Access to Firearms in Ghana Sparks Security Concerns and Cultural Reflection

Security expert and criminologist Emmanuel Sowatey has raised alarm over the increasing access to firearms among young people in Ghana, warning that the issue is deeply rooted in the country’s socio-cultural history and requires urgent, context-sensitive policy responses.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, April 8, Sowatey linked a recent incident involving a secondary school student who reportedly brought a locally made pistol to school and accidentally shot two classmates to a broader trend. He described the case as a reflection of Ghana’s long and complex relationship with small arms and light weapons.

“Firearms have been part of our culture since the Portuguese introduced them in the 1500s,” he said, noting their historical use in traditional ceremonies including funerals, festivals, and royal enstoolments. “The types of guns may have changed from muskets to pump-action shotguns—but the cultural symbolism remains.”

Sowatey explained that firearms in Ghana have traditionally symbolized masculinity, authority, and rites of passage. Sharing a personal anecdote, he recalled receiving a single-barrel shotgun from his father, a former member of the Royal West African Frontier Force, at age 18 and being taken to register it with the police. “Handling a gun was part of growing into manhood,” he said.

Beyond tradition, Sowatey expressed concern over a shift in how and why young people are acquiring firearms today. He cited insecurity and identity assertion as key drivers, observing that youth exposed to gun violence, either directly or as witnesses, often seek firearms for protection or as status symbols. Referencing a 2024 study from the United States, he noted that handguns were the most common weapon used in youth homicides, frequently carried in a concealed manner.

He also pointed to a legal ambiguity in Ghana regarding concealed carry laws. “I’m yet to find clear legislation that regulates this,” he said, cautioning that without clear legal frameworks, Ghana risks following trends seen in countries like the U.S., where expanded rights to carry concealed weapons have contributed to rising gun-related incidents.

Sowatey warned against reactionary responses driven by public pressure or social media outrage, which he referred to as “penal populism” and “moral panic.” He called instead for evidence-based and culturally informed policy measures.

Drawing on his involvement in Ghana’s first small arms survey in 2005, Sowatey outlined five primary sources of illicit firearms in the country: weapons smuggled across borders, leakages from police and military armouries, diversions by licensed importers, weapons returned from peacekeeping missions, and locally manufactured arms. He noted that while data on illegal arms is limited, demand continues to drive supply often facilitated by political connections.

Citing a previous case in northern Ghana where 18 AK-47 rifles went missing from a police armoury, he underscored the importance of transparency and institutional accountability. “We must hold institutions accountable and ensure transparent auditing systems for armouries,” he said.

As a structural response, Sowatey advocated for the creation of independent oversight mechanisms, such as a Police Complaints Commission, an initiative previously proposed by former Inspectors General of Police. He argued that such reforms are crucial for rebuilding public trust and encouraging voluntary compliance with the law.

“When people believe the system is just, they cooperate. When they don’t, they withdraw and that is when things fall apart,” he said.

Sowatey concluded with a call for a balanced, thoughtful approach. “Yes, we must act but not out of fear or rage. Let’s be deliberate, data-driven, and aware of the cultural contexts at play.”