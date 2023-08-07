Risk Advisory And Integrity Intelligence Crucial In Today’s Business World—Michael Afolabi Oluwole, CEO Robbin Michael Consulting

Michael Afolabi Oluwole, a Risk Advisory and Integrity Intelligence Expert, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Robbin Michael Consulting, is urging businesses to prioritise Risk Advisory Services to establish the origins of files, documents, individuals, partners and network organisations of everday business in order to establish their credibilities and vouch for their unblemished integrity.

According to him, due diligence and integrity intelligence when fully conducted can help a lot of organizations that fall victims to the wrongside and highest dimension of business fraud and scams.

Mr. Oluwole was addressing a virtual online media interaction recently on the importance of risk assessments and integrity intelligence in helping businesses to secure connections and partners with true integrity.

“Risk advisory involves identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential risks that a business or organization might face. Integrity investigations, on the other hand, focus on ensuring ethical behavior and preventing fraud, misconduct, or corruption within an organization. These practices help maintain transparency, compliance, and a strong ethical foundation.

Why the need for risk advisory services?

Risk advisory services are crucial for businesses and individuals to identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks that could impact their operations, finances, reputation, or legal compliance.

These services help in making informed decisions by providing insights into emerging risks, regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, market fluctuations, and more.

By working with risk advisors, organizations can proactively manage uncertainties and develop strategies to minimize negative outcomes, ultimately enhancing their ability to succeed in a rapidly changing technology communications and today’s information age,” Mr. Oluwole emphasised.

Touching on Robbin Michael Consulting, he mentioned that the company is currently based in Freetown Sierra Leone and has successfully executed and offered Risk Advisory Services as a consultancy firm over the past 10 years.

“The company provides a range of professional services to businesses and organizations. Our company’s services include risk assessment, management, and mitigation, as well as a range of business advisory services, such as strategic planning, business process improvement, and organizational development.

Robbin Michael Consulting and Risk Advisory Services has a team of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by businesses and organizations.

The company’s experts are knowledgeable in a range of industries, including finance, technology, and healthcare, and are dedicated to helping their clients achieve their business goals,” Mr. Oluwole revealed.