Risk based regimes being embedded in public sector internal audit

Risk based regimes are being embedded in public sector internal audit for more prudent management of public funds, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), has announced.

“This nation-wide training is organised, taking cognisance of the ongoing reforms in the Public Sector Internal Audit which promotes practice of risk-based internal auditing to prevent and reduce irregularities associated with the management of public funds,” the Director General stated.

Dr. Oduro Osae said these at the opening of a two-day training on risk-based internal audit in Ho aimed to equip staff of the Internal Audit Units with the skills needed to produce the risked based work plans.

He said internal auditors were required to work with audit committees and management to address recommendations of audit reports, including the Auditor General’s.

Dr. Oduro Osae reminded participants to work along guidelines by the Internal Audit Agency for the preparation of the risk-based audit, including the mandatory thrust areas.

He said the Government’s new Internal Audit Service Bill would convert the Agency into a Service and help enhance the independence and objectivity of internal auditors.

Mr. W. K Ofori-Mensah Deputy Director General in Charge of Technical and Field Operations, who opened the workshop and read the Director General’s speech on his behalf, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the training would help internal auditors know and define risks well.

He said internal auditors needed the requisite independence to be able to ensure value for public funds.

Mr. Ofori-Mensah said the Agency maintained a strict regime of sanctions for internal auditors who aided corruption and said with the help of institutions such as the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the public purse could be safeguarded.

The workshop covered planning for risk based internal auditing, developing strategic internal audit plans, and touched on some codes of ethics.