Risk Free Challenge to help Millions of Children and Billions of Adults?

Beneficial and Risk Free Challenge to Education Ministers, world leaders, Publishers, and Beyond.

Sometimes it may seem as religious, but if almost every government is spending millions in it and countless hours for years, then will the secular mind appreciate a much more efficient approach? Sometimes it is the direct benefits you have to value, but who will gauge the indirect benefits? Sometimes you may not trust the person claiming a big claim, but if the person accepts zero payment until the claims are reasonably fulfilled within two weeks to two months, then it qualifies as ‘risk free’, and every caring leader should then seek reasonable partnership or challenge through verifiable means. Arabic is largely considered one of the most difficult languages, but I have literally being given the code to simplify it beyond the average imagination . The God of all Languages is with me and about to help others learn with ease. The Quran is arguably the most read book, but countless children suffer to learn it, and which caring secular leaning mind will oppose helping children+ learn it faster and with relative ease? My best students will be able to read and recite the Quran in simplified Arabic within three to six months; while the average student will do similar within a year, or do not pay me a dime? We need to start the challenge testing right now, so that enough teachers are trained during the ‘summer’ holidays, and the teaching to edutainment will roll right after, towards billions or at least hundreds of millions within a year. Which countries or continents will gladly participate?

Those who claim to be Muslims will likely be able to sacrifice two to three hours a day to learn the Quran, but even one hour a day in good school system should be able to read any part of the Quran within a year, including from around age eight. Of course we will be teaching it to much younger children, but the challenge aspects have to be on teenagers and adults…

Like the invention of computers or any major benefit to humankind, it has advantages and disadvantages, but if the advantages far outweigh, then the caring have to consider it a blessing. Beside the countless traditional teachers, Presently, there are tens of thousands of Arabic/Quaranic teachers in African ‘secular’ schools, costing millions of dollars, and taking lot of time we can utilise in better ways. Gradually Taking away their job may seem terrible, but considering the millions of children+ who will significantly benefit, I think the best of teachers will gladly accept the blessing , and I urge governments to help train them towards other professions.

The challenge: I will prefer a physically oriented class to be hosted in the Gambia or xyz, for two to eight weeks training. This will mean all willing nations to send few teachers who do not know Arabic or barely know it, to be verifiably tested on reading the Quran, at the end. If the average students score over seventy five percent approval, then I get compensation for my time and we can work out some form of partnership through my upcoming book+. The compromise is a virtual class, Internet class, but we may then miss significant things we can learn from each other in a hotel camp. Although I am Gambian, this project is way beyond the Gambia and I will not wait for the Gambia government. If Nigeria, Ghana, u.s , India, or any country seems more interested in putting me to task, then I will gladly accept. By two to eight weeks, I mean we can choose about quarter of the Quran for two weeks as curriculum, or eight weeks for the whole Quran, and just about three hours a day, as semi-intensive. A successful one now will mean replicating it for the summer holidays to would be teachers; then a lot less intensive timeline for the children +.

Book and beyond: Those of you who read my writings may remember I once claimed it to be around three to six months to know the Quran. Then I was thinking about it from the lens of a powerful app and teenagers+, but God revealed the importance of having it as traditional book form too, to help the poor among other reasons. Since not all parents can afford a smart phone or tablet for their children, how many more can afford a book of ten to fifteen dollars? Every student or at least one per compound? We need a great publisher who understands we cannot print millions of books for free, but we do have the opportunity to sell beyond Harry Potter, animal farm, or best selling book of all times, especially if governments partner up on time. Governments will not have much options eventually, but timely partnership will significantly help , including the convincing of parents to desist from sending children to painful traditional Quranic learning. By having eight year olds in conventional schools , beautifully reciting the Quran and being able to understand it in their languages, we can essentially eliminate the inefficient and increasingly dangerous extreme schooling.

Strong micro examples: Although I believe Christian, atheist, and xyz leaning countries should also participate, our strong micro examples are important and may seem far fetched to doubters. A place like the Gambia is about 85 to 95% Muslims, Nigeria may be around 40 to 50 %, and Ghana is perhaps just around 10 to 20% Muslims… If we achieve 90% of Gambians strongly knowing the Quran beyond reading, within a year to two, who will claim it is because of it’s small size? Presently, I estimate about twenty percent of Gambians know the Quran and we can raise it to ninety percent within a year or two, including those who are yet to be literate… The Nigerian Muslims will then gladly try, but the smartest Nigerian Christians+ will agree about one hour a day for one year to know what may politically help you , raise your opportunities, or save your life is worth trying. I read the Bible and it helped or still helping. President Thomas Jefferson of u.s read the Quran before understanding he may need the votes of Muslims or easier international diplomacy? So your child does not need to be a theological student to learn the Quran and easily transition to learning Arabic, and possibly be hired in and beyond government? Even Christian leaning countries like Ghana can study how much they spend financially and time wise on teaching the Quran. The Ghanian Presidential candidate who knows the Quran may not just have easier access to the about ten percent of the Muslim votes there, but imagine how much better can s/he relate with other Muslim leaders? It is a small world, the book is marvellous, and the millions of Arabs+ are not necessarily sought through my upcoming book+, but challenged to learn and teach Arabic differently.

The extension of the strong micro example includes having the Quran in other local African languages as example. Because the system I am introducing is very consistent and Africans are immensely blessed on one part of language, I anticipate a swift transformation of all African languages in ways the average cannot fathom now, so explaining it may just raise more doubts. However, when we successfully do the Gambian local languages, then it may become easier to understand and replicate. With enough money, we can do the first phase of all the Gambian Languages within three months and expect the effects to be mind blowing.

Funding: Although it is indeed fitting for governments to fund it or seek international sponsors, it is equally possible through private funding, under government watch. For example, government can run a simple ad with its teachers: ‘There is a guy who is claiming to be able to teach you how to read any part of the Quran within two months. By paying hundred or xyz dollars, and attending the class in the Gambia or xyz, we will keep your money in a safe ‘trust’; if the average student succeeds then you get no refund… If you pass and his claims are proven, then we will hire you as teacher, if you have xyz qualifications ‘. I believe such an ad will attract millions of people or thousands of teachers, but all cannot come to the Gambia or xyz? They can still register online classes through the summer classes for would be teachers and we can guarantee them fifty percent money back guarantee if the physically present students miss the target? As much as I encourage Muslims or caring billionaires to sponsor this project, I consider it vital for government to gauge who truly cares, especially the would be teachers. Spending little money and time to gain knowledge is reasonable, and such may do better towards our kids than others who refuse investment. On my side of qualified ones for the challenge is about 75% of the students have to be Muslims to qualify for the final test or gauge. Meaning Christians or xyz can attend any part of the challenge, but how can I know they are not there to sabotage my success ratio? If about or above seventy five percent of the Muslims pass, then I pass than your government Arabic teachers; then if ten or hundred percent of the Christian+ students pass, who will give me a million dollar bonus?

Nothing is more vital than time in the world of learning and working, so time efficient ways should be highly appreciated. It is God’s favor that is coming through me, including in this blessed month of Ramadan. Indeed , He has shown me a favor above countless revered leaders with big gowns, suits, and followers…? Share it as ordinary person, but share it to your counterparts as officials or just highly caring folks. Publishers can also reach out and attend the challenge class, then they may confidently start printing hundreds of millions of copies. A mighty book and other mighty books are to follow. Then other huge blessings can also be pursued. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Optional note:

Let’s take an oath and put me to the test: Beside willing to sacrifice up to two months to prove my claims, I hereby take an oath and willing to take another one before a judge or xyz on TV: I , Jarga Kebba Gigo ,hereby affirm my claim to teach the Quran to almost any literate person within three to twelve months, depending on daily hours , is factual and may God’s curse be upon me if I am lying, but may God’s curse be upon those who doubt me and refuse to put me to the test. Whereas you may have the right to doubt me, you have an obligation to verify a claim that will help millions towards billions. No one should be indifferent where millions of children+ are varyingly suffering. How about the over Billion of Muslims who will enjoy edutainment lot more, have more time to contribute more to society?

We all see the Millions of African boys roaming the streets as traditional Quranic students, so which Christian or xyz cannot see it’s about the children, not just the teaching? No Muslim president, minister, or xyz will send their kids to such hard and inefficient schools, instead they take them to expensive modernised Arabic schools and/or hire private tutors. Well, the God of the poor, the children, free a neck, etc is seemingly ready to rescue millions through me, so I cannot compromise much on delaying a time sensitive matter. Even in small Gambia, the ‘rich’ folks who are spending hundreds of dollars a year for Quranic education of their kids will likely collaborate with me if government take my offer of pass or we fully refund you. So let us share and call for a quick meeting, start one now, notify willing teachers beyond Africa, and use this summer holidays in much better ways. Education Ministers, publishers, presidents, or xyz can call me on WhatsApp 220 3787 999 , or just visit me in Jihnack, the Gambia.