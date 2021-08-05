Risk groups in France to be offered vaccine boosters from September

Older and more vulnerable people in France are to be offered a booster vaccination against the coronavirus from September onwards, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Instagram video address to the nation on Thursday.

There was a need for boosters in the fight against the coronavirus, Macron said, though a third dose is not immediately necessary for everyone, he added.

The move comes as France fights a fourth wave of the virus. About 54 per cent of the population have already been fully vaccinated, and just under 65 per cent have received at least one dose.