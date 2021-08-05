Risk groups in France to be offered vaccine boosters from September

In trials, less than half of vaccine recipients reported moderate or severe episodes of side effects such as fever, headache and fatigue. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa
Older and more vulnerable people in France are to be offered a booster vaccination against the coronavirus from September onwards, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Instagram video address to the nation on Thursday.

There was a need for boosters in the fight against the coronavirus, Macron said, though a third dose is not immediately necessary for everyone, he added.

The move comes as France fights a fourth wave of the virus. About 54 per cent of the population have already been fully vaccinated, and just under 65 per cent have received at least one dose.

