Rison takes over Twitter with his melodious vocals

Fast-rising Afrobeats artiste Rison, has earned the admiration of social media users after his performance on Sneaker Nyame’s Twitter space.

Co-hosted by SneakerNyame and Two Terty, the space saw hundreds of Twitter users join after Rison was announced as the main guest.

During the session, Rison treated listeners to nice vocals and freestyles from his latest single, “Nobody Dey,” among others.

He also dazzled with his rendition of musical legend Kojo Antwi’s hit song “Emfa me nko ho”, which came as a special request from fans who just couldn’t get enough of him.

Rison’s demonstration of his talents undoubtedly earned him a new social media fanbase, with many hailing him as the one to watch and the next big thing in the industry.

Rison expressed gratitude for the love shown to him and promised to churn out more good songs.

He announced on the show that he would be embarking on a tour in Ghana this December with focus on getting closer to the fans while engaging with industry players.

This is not the first time Rison has taken over Twitter in Ghana, in November, 2022, he became the first US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste to be in the top three trends with his “Nobody Dey” single.