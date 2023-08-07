Rita Akweley Addotey Targets Roads, Jobs, Support For Traders If Elected As Ablekuma South MP

A Parliamentary Aspirant of the ruling NPP, Rita Akweley Addotey on Sunday filed her nomination forms at the Party’s Constituency Office in Korle Gonno seeking to enter the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency race ahead of next year’s 2024 General Elections.

Rita Akweley Addotey also paid the filing fee of GH¢17,500.00 in a banker’s draft as a female aspirant.

She also satisfied all the conditions and processes after scrutiny as directed by the headquarters of the party to enable her to contest the primaries.

The nomination forms were received by the Elections Committee for the Parliamentary Primaries and NPP Ablekuma South Constituency Executives led by Constituency Chairman Collins Kofi Asante.

Akweley, as she is popularly called, was accompanied by her campaign manager, family members, and a team of cheering fans and supporters who pulled up massive support for her.

Also present was Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey, a friend and lead member of her team amongst other key NPP elders.

Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey in a remark assured that Rita Akweley Addotey’s campaign will be devoid of attacks and insults to ensure a smooth and clean campaign since the NPP is one family.

During an interaction with the media, Rita Akweley Addotey revealed that she has advanced plans to construct some key access roads in the constituency, tackle unemployment by creating some jobs as well as support traders and women who need capital to do business.

She contended that she is the right candidate for the NPP to win the seat from the NDC.

“Today is a happy day for me, I have gone round to campaign, and through the rounds, I have become familiar and deeply aware of the needs and wants and aspirations of my people. The youth of Ablekuma South need work, our mothers and women need money to work; children need our support and our roads need to be repaired and I have demonstrated so far that I’m more than ready to deliver,” she said.

She added, “I’m currently in touch with some NGOs and we have started doing something that explains why I critically need the mandate of the people as their MP to do more for them.”

Touching on the incumbent MP, Hon. Oko Vanderpuije, she lamented that the NDC MP and former Accra Mayor has been woefully disappointing.

“Oko Vanderpuije has given deaf ears to distressed calls demanding to fix some key roads within the communities. The man is not working so I believe the best thing to do is for him to give way to the NPP. I’m the best person to take up this initiative by lobbying and personally getting involved to ensure that our roads are fixed,” Rita Akweley Addotey posited.

On his part, Constituency Chairman Collins Kofi Asante thanked Rita Akweley Addotey and her campaign management team and reiterated the need to do a clean campaign since the enemy for the 2024 contest is not within the NPP but rather the opposition NDC.