Rivers State crisis: Expel Wike, FCT Minister from PDP now

The internal squabbles and power tussle in the PDP because of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election and who controls once the biggest political party in Africa’s history have boxed the party into a struggling state of suffocation and Armageddon.

While APC, as a ruling party, has continued to try to suffocate the PDP to total submission, the PDP, as a significant opposition party, has failed woefully.

Many groups and forces within the party try to dictate what happens firmly, and some are very vicious. However, two groups led by Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike are the most powerful. However, one thing they have in common is that they are all scheming for their selfish interests.

Wike has not hidden his interest in becoming the president of Nigeria, especially after becoming the governor of Rivers State. His desire to become president was propelled after his first ministerial appointment as education minister. All that has followed his political growth can testify that he has tenaciously pursued his presidential vision calculatedly with all the power and tools he could influence after that appointment.

The tenacity he attaches to his exhibition in pursuit of this dream drives down the impression of one who gives no fig, and this attitude appears to have led to his clash with Rotimi Amaechi (former Rivers State Governor), his predecessor. Amaechi, who never knew that Wike had conceived the idea of occupying the same position he was scheming for in Aso Rock, has in recent times confessed publicly on many occasions his regrets of having recommended him to be made a minister.

Therefore, statistically, the political war over who controls Rivers State seemed anchored fundamentally on their selfish interests. They wanted a solid political and financial base to dictate things in their envisaged presidential election campaigns to their advantage. This interest was the genesis of their political hostility, which led to the political militarization of Rivers State at that time. A similar scenario exists between the current governor, Similaye Fubara, and Wike. The only difference, for now, is that Fubara has not shown any interest in occupying the number one position in Aso Rock like Wike.

Actions and events over the years have continued to portray Wike as someone desperate for his presidential ambition. He seems ready for any political adventure and can step on any toe as long as, in his calculation, it will bring him close to his desired destination of occupying the number one position in Aso Rock. That could be why he wants to control every crucial political structure in Rivers State regardless of how other stakeholders stand, particularly Governor Fubara. The role he played in supporting President Tinubu of APC against his party candidate, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, during the last presidential election was a huge betrayal and anti-party that called for a drastic punishment.

Wike succeeded in winning the political war against Amaechi in 2015 and taking total political control of Rivers State after the 2019 elections; he then critically considered the next thing that could be a hindrance to his presidential ambition in 2023. In his calculation, presumably, since PDP’s constitution does not allow the northern or southern part to produce the chairman of the party and, at the same time, the presidential candidate, the continuous stay of Prince Uche Secondus from south-south like himself as the national chairman of the party would be the obstacle or the biggest hindrance to his presidential aspiration.

In his well-thought-out plan, he smartly led the “Secondus must go” campaign, hiding under equity. He switched all his energy and resources to ensure that a northerner became the national chairman. The game was to pave the way solely for the South to produce the presidential candidate, and he had believed convincingly that he would be the one to emerge.

Having succeeded in influencing so much in installing a northerner as PDP’s chairman, Wike started advocating for the presidential candidate to be zoned to the South as stipulated by PDP’s constitution. As expected, it was obliged without any uproar. For equity, unity, and inclusiveness, some PDP stakeholders reasonably thought it wise to zone the party’s ticket to the South exclusively for the southeast.

They argued that since the south-west and south-south had all produced presidents, it would be fair enough to support the southeast’s people to make a president. Wike, who wielded enormous influence in the PDP at that time, refused the noble idea because he wanted to be president. Consequently, party members from the north jettisoned zoning, and the party’s presidential candidate was thrown open. This scheming and other shameful political dealings that allegedly took place in the party forced people like Peter Obi out of the PDP.

During the presidential primary of PDP in Abuja, Nwike was taught the political lessons of his life as he failed to the combined punches of political alliances and experiences’ of Atiku Abubakar. His later actions showed that he was disappointed and bitter about the outcome of the results because he worked assiduously against the interests of his party and Atiku Abubakar in favour of APC and Tinubu. In a typical working society and a political party, he ought to have been expelled or heavily sanctioned for such a grievous deed. But PDP is what it is, like Nigeria; many characters are the same. Some came from APC and may be planning to leave PDP, so they are silent in the face of Wike’s obvious spat, arrogance, and insults.

Wike is presently fighting the governor of Rivers State, who was elected under the PDP platform. He is currently serving as a minister under APC, but it seems he is using the position against the interest of his acclaimed own party. Yet, members of PDP keep mute in a better-described attitude of self-hatred and despair. After destroying the party, he is likely going to dump the PDP for another party, as his loyalists in the State Assembly have been alleged to have done. So, his ambition is paramount, and nothing else matters to him.

Wike wants to be the “Jagaban” of Rivers State politics and will not back down until he gets to his destination unless he is forcefully stopped by being knocked down politically. Remember, in his quest to actualize his presidential ambition, Amaechi and Secondus have all fallen victim. However, the earlier Wike realizes that Fubara is a sitting governor and the landlord of Rivers State, the better it is for him. But Fubara must seriously activate those powers he has as a landlord now, or he goes down in history as an impeached governor. His moves to probe Wike’s administration are commendable landlord moves, and his swearing-in of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the local governments was a well-targeted uppercut of a landlord. PDP must follow the same steps now by expelling, suspending, or at least forcing Wike to retreat from his dangerous steps against Fubara and the interests of the PDP.

Will Fubara suffer the same fate as Amaechi and Secondus in the hands of Wike? Will Wike be successful in his alleged indirect influence of impeaching Fubara? Or will Fubara succeed in finding Wike guilty of misappropriation of Rivers fund as he probes his administration? I see Amaechi returning to PDP and giving Fubara the support he needs because everything seems not well with him and Tinubu in APC. Time will unveil. But one thing is sure in this political war.

As 2027 draws near, the reality of PDP members’ silence will forcefully confront them and regrettably compel them to face the harmful consequences of their unceasing lukewarm attitudes to Wike’s actions. Anyone who thinks that Wike, as the FCT Minister under this administration, will work against the interest of Tinubu or APC in favour of PDP or any PDP candidate is a political toddler – a neophyte. Expel him from PDP now before he does more damage.

Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen and a refined African traditionalist, writes from Vienna, Austria.

