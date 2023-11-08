Rivers State model wins Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2023

Keline Stewart, a model representing Rivers state has emerged winner of the Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2023. The 10th edition of the highly anticipated cultural show was held over the weekend at the Konga Studio, Ikeja Lagos.

As the winner, Keline Stewart, was rewarded with a branded car amongst other gifts. The new queen who doubles as a licensed cabin crew captivated the judges and audience with her impeccable performance and eloquence. She will represent Nigeria at the prestigious Face of Beauty international competition next year in Taiwan.

The pageant also saw the crowning of other deserving winners, each set to make their mark on the global stage: Eni Blessing Peter, Nigeria’s Delegate for Miss Independent International 2024, Manayi Gift, Nigeria’s Delegate for Miss Heritage international finals to be held in Singapore 2024.

Eni Blessing Peter, Nigeria’s Delegate for Miss Independent international 2024, Christabel Gold Adigbo; winner Top model and Nigeria’s delegate for Miss United Nations 2024 and Jennifer Matthew, crowned ambassador for Face of Nigeria organisation and also representative for Nigeria at Miss Global international 2024.

Speaking at the event, the director of the pageant, Mr. Ozoya Salami, expressed his delight with the outcome and the enduring success of the event. He emphasized, “The 10th anniversary is a testament to our dedication and resilience in staging such an international pageant. Our transparent selection process has always prioritized admirable attributes and exceptional performances in our queens.”

Salami went on to affirm the organization’s commitment to supporting and guiding the newly crowned queens as they embark on their journeys to make a positive impact in society.