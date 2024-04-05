Rivia Obtains Waffle

Ghana-based healthtech leader Rivia has acquired a Ghanaian SaaS company, Waffle, which specializes in software for small and medium-sized businesses.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the digitization of Rivia’s network of primary care clinics and streamline the company’s operations, as it brings Waffle’s hospital and inventory management software under the Rivia umbrella, which was recently rebranded as RiviaOS.

Ahead of the acquisition, Waffle founder, Victor Nara, joined Rivia as its chief technology officer.

The RiviaOS platform functions as a Healthcare-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution, allowing

healthcare providers to access features like appointment scheduling, a booking engine,

services storefront, video consultations, e-pharmacy, e-lab, vitals capture, billing,

expense, and revenue and inventory management. The platform also offers cost-effective AI-powered health diagnosis on-demand.

Despite the fact that 87% of patient consultations take place in person, primary care in

Ghana and other countries often lacks the infrastructure and technology for efficient service. This results in patient dissatisfaction, delayed visits, and a weakened healthcare system.

Rivia’s technology addresses this by creating an “asset-light” network that provides partner clinics with infrastructure upgrades, inventory supplies, and technology. Through standardized practices and protocols, Rivia delivers a consistent patient experience.

RiviaOS enables clinics to operate all aspects of their business on one platform.

On the acquisition, Rivia CEO Isidore Kpotufe said: “Victor is a brilliant entrepreneur

and engineer. I was impressed by his insights on life, business and technology, and a

deal was a natural order.”

On his part, Waffle founder, now RiviaOS CTO, Victor Nara said “I am very proud of what Waffle has achieved over the years. When I was presented with the opportunity to join forces with Rivia– a company that shares similar vision, values, and culture– it was a no-brainer.”

He added that “By combining our strengths and resources, we can deliver more value, choices, and opportunities to clinics, customers, partners, and employees,” said Nara. “We will also be able to accelerate our innovation, expand our reach, and enhance our impact.”

Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner of Chanzo Capital an investor and Rivia board

member, mentored Victor when he started his tech journey, and met Isidore Kpotufe, when he was a member of an accelerator cohort run by Chanzo Capital.

Osiakwan praised the recent acquisition saying, “Isidore and Victor will make an amazing team. This acquisition will help modernize and improve the efficiency of primary care clinics in Ghana using cutting-edge technology.”

Through this acquisition, Rivia aims to become the leading network of high-quality primary care clinics in emerging markets, operating with an asset-light model.