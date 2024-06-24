Riycon Releases Much-Anticipated Single “Your Bae”

Young Ghanaian artist Riycon after weeks of dropping teasers has released her long-awaited single “Your Bae”.

A strong and emotive song that delves into the intricate dance of love and betrayal in the lives of couples navigating the complexities of romantic relationships.

The Amapiano and Afrobeats mix song explores the fragile balance between loyalty and temptation, shedding light on the profound impact of polygamy on the heart and soul.

With simple lyrics and a catchy chorus, the song has the potential to leave consumers dancing and grooving.

Stream “Your Bae” available on all platforms here https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/238556YourBae