RLFG Unveils Bold Plans for 2025 Season to Accelerate Growth and Community Engagement

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has revealed an ambitious and comprehensive roadmap for the 2025 rugby league season, signaling a year of significant growth, inclusivity, and community-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening the sport’s foothold in Ghana.

The RLFG’s 2025 season is set to not only raise the level of competition but also to enhance rugby’s cultural impact by engaging players, fans, and stakeholders across various sectors of society.

The season will officially begin in January with coaching and officiating courses designed to enhance the technical skills of coaches and match officials, ensuring that the quality of gameplay and match management continues to rise. This foundational training will play a key role in preparing Ghana’s rugby community for the diverse challenges that lie ahead.

For the RLFG, the 2025 season represents a clear commitment to advancing rugby league within the country. The calendar includes a variety of events ranging from grassroots-level competitions to the prestigious President’s Cup, which will bring together the best teams for the season finale in November. This well-rounded programming is designed to cultivate talent at all levels, from school-aged children to senior athletes, fostering a deep sense of community and inclusivity.

Juliana Storey, the President of RLFG, expressed her optimism for the season, highlighting the transformative potential of the initiatives planned. “The 2025 season represents a significant step in our journey to expand rugby league in Ghana,” Storey said. “This year’s calendar reflects our commitment to nurturing talent at all levels, promoting inclusivity, and building a strong sense of community. We are eager to see the impact these events will have on our players, fans, and stakeholders.”

Jafaru Mustapha, the General Manager of RLFG, echoed Storey’s sentiment, emphasizing that the season’s success will be a product of collaborative effort. “This season is the result of hard work, collaboration, and dedication from everyone involved in Ghana’s rugby league community,” Mustapha said. “The diverse activities planned will challenge our players, enhance their skills, and create unforgettable moments for fans. The 2025 season is set to be a cornerstone in the growth of rugby league in Ghana.”

One of the key aspects of the RLFG’s strategy for 2025 is its focus on sustainability and community involvement. Beyond the sport itself, the RLFG is intent on addressing important social and environmental issues. Initiatives such as inter-school rugby competitions and beach clean-up campaigns are set to have a long-lasting impact. The RLFG’s aim is not only to enhance the rugby experience but also to use the sport as a platform to engage youth in meaningful ways, while simultaneously encouraging greater environmental responsibility.

The RLFG’s 2025 calendar is packed with a variety of competitions and events that will ensure players at all levels have the opportunity to grow and showcase their talents. Notable highlights include the U13 and U16 inter-school competitions in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, medical training for the team, and the inaugural Mayhem Tournament. The rugby season will also feature an emphasis on media outreach, creating a national conversation around the sport. Additionally, a strategic focus on stakeholder engagement, which includes discussions about the future of the sport from 2025 to 2030, will help guide rugby league’s development over the next decade.

In a broader context, the RLFG’s focus on engaging local communities through rugby presents an opportunity to address social challenges. The federation’s efforts to bring rugby to Ghana’s youth—particularly in underserved areas—may prove to be a powerful tool in building cohesion, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing alternatives to potentially harmful activities. The RLFG’s investment in youth development is thus not only about sporting achievement but also about fostering social change.

Moreover, the planned digitalization of the RLFG’s operations and the installation of solar panels across various wards of the rugby league facilities will contribute to long-term sustainability. The RLFG is leveraging technology to improve the fan experience and reduce operational costs, while also minimizing its environmental footprint. This forward-thinking approach is indicative of the federation’s long-term vision to modernize its infrastructure while promoting eco-friendly practices.

As Ghana’s rugby league continues to evolve, the RLFG’s initiatives are poised to have far-reaching effects. By focusing on education, skill development, sustainability, and community engagement, the RLFG is ensuring that rugby league grows into a sport that is not only competitive but also inclusive and deeply rooted in Ghanaian society. The 2025 season will undoubtedly serve as a pivotal year, setting the stage for the sport’s continued growth and the rise of a new generation of rugby players and fans.