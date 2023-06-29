RMD, 3 others join Oscar Academy’s new members

Four Nollywood stars ,Richard Mofe Damijo, C.J Obasi, Jade Osiberu, and Kunle Afolayan have been extended invitations to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known for overseeing the Oscars.

This landmark achievement, announced during the Academy’s 2023 member intake, solidifies Nollywood’s position on the global stage and recognizes the exceptional contributions made by these individuals to the film industry, both in Nigeria and worldwide.

Richard Mofe Damijo, widely recognized as RMD, is a veteran actor with a career spanning over three decades. Having earned numerous accolades, RMD has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Nollywood and elevating its prominence.

His invitation to the Academy is a testament to his enduring influence and the esteem he commands within the international film community.

C.J Obasi, a renowned filmmaker, has consistently pushed the boundaries of Nigerian cinema by skillfully blending genres to create unique narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

His films, often imbued with social commentary, have been instrumental in diversifying the stories emerging from Nollywood.

Obasi’s induction into the Academy acknowledges his innovative storytelling approach and his commitment to raising Nollywood’s international stature.

Jade Osiberu, an accomplished director and producer, has achieved significant success within the Nigerian film industry.

Her films, which intricately explore the nuances of Nigerian life and culture, have received praise for their authentic representation, compelling female characters, and aspirational themes.

Osiberu’s inclusion in the Academy solidifies her position as a leading voice in Nollywood, with her influence poised to extend even further on a global scale.

Kunle Afolayan, a multi-talented filmmaker, has been at the forefront of Nollywood for over a decade.

Known for his unwavering dedication to quality and his ability to weave intricate narratives, Afolayan’s films have garnered numerous accolades and have been showcased at esteemed film festivals around the world.

His invitation to the Academy underscores his significant contributions to Nollywood and the broader film industry.

The inclusion of these four prominent figures from Nollywood in the Academy marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry.

It not only validates the progress made by Nollywood but also firmly establishes its presence on the international landscape.

This achievement paves the way for increased opportunities for Nigerian films to receive recognition at the Oscars, especially with the expansion of the Best International Feature Film.