Over the years, RMG agriculture products have been one of the trusted ones in the agric market. Events from last year have however cast a slur on RMG Ghana brand and its products.

Last year, all farmers who bought the RMG Pan 12 maize seedlings cried at the end of the farming season. It gave a very poor yield which prevented farmers from purchasing the product this year.

Farmers who are engaged in the ASLA contract farming were those the Pan 12 maize seedling was forced on eventhough they also said they do not trust it.

If the RMG maize seedlings were bad products last year, the situation this year was far worse. RMG NPK fertilisers sold in the open market and those given to farmers on the ASLA contract farming destroyed the maize farms of almost all farmers that registered for the programme. There are over 5,000 acres affected. The maize farms that the RMG Kawana were applied turn yellow, depleted and lean.



The ASLA ‘contract farming’ maize farmers are those that are mostly affected. This is because per their contract, they are only to use seedlings and NPK supplied to them by RMG Ghana.

The contract pertains the farmers given 10kg maize seedlings, three 50kg NPK fertilisers, two 50kg urea or sulphate of ammonia, pre-emergence and post-emergency herbicides per unit. In return, the farmer is to pay 18 bags of maize(50kg) per unit.

This contract was however breached by ASLS last year as they could not supply farmers with the required inputs agreed upon and the quantity of maize reduced to farmers to pay was too minimal. The poor farmers were however assured the situation will change this farming season.

They were assured of farming with high yielding pioneer maize seedlings in place of the Pan 12. They were equally assured of giving farmers the required inputs in their right numbers and on time. This alluring assurances made farmers to register more acres with ASLA. Farmers had the belief that the hitherto Masara Ar’ziki is coming back to its best. But they were mistaken.

When the farming season begun, ASLA once again could not fulfil their promises. Farmers could not get the pioneer maize seedlings but they were rather given Pan 12, Pan 53 and Lake.

These are good maize seedlings anyway but not high yielding like the pioneer maize seedlings. Secondly, instead of giving farmers the Lumax pre-emergence herbicide they have always given them, they rather brought a certain ‘stomp’ pre-emergence herbicide which is not a good product like the Lumax.

Thirdly, instead of giving farmers the three bags of NPK and two bags of urea, farmers were rather given three bags of NPK and a single bag of 50kg urea. In return, farmers were still expected to pay 18bags of 50kg maize. This means that the farmers are still going to fulfil their part of the bargain eventhough there is reduction of the inputs given them and there is also a change in the quality of the products.

Even with all these factors, the farmers still had the belief that they could still get some good yield and fulfil their part of the bargain. But the worse has happened.

The RMG kawana fertilisers have destroyed their farms to an extent that some of the farmers do not believe they can get something from their farms to feed themselves and their families to think of paying their debt.

Others took a risk and went for high interest farmers loans in their communities in order to buy fertilisers to reapply and save their farms. Fertiliser dealers who give farmers these loans give one bag of fertiliser and take two 100kg bags of maize.

So a farmer going for two bags of maize in an acre will eventually be paying eight(8) 50kg of maize. So, the farmer going to pay this high interest loan, will he pay it from the 18 minibags he would have paid ASLA or where would he get that maize from? The farmer cannot obviously sacrifice the little that will be left for him and his family for ASLA.

The challenging thing for the farmers is that unlike the Masara Ar’ziki that was an association and had farmers leadership, the current ASLA has no farmers leaders and as such they can only complain to the ASLA workers.

This, the farmers did and upon following all the guidelines given by the ASLA workers, their farms are still in the same situation if not worse. Besides, the RMG products are all under the government’s planting for food and jobs programme and as such enjoying the huge subsidies from government.

What will the government especially the ministry of Agriculture do to help the poor farmers? What will the government also do about the very poor and very bad fertilisers that RMG Ghana gave to the ASLA contract farmers and other farming groups and individuals?

What will ASLA Ghana as a corporate entity also do to the farmers it could not fulfil its part of bargain and also ended up giving them a very poor and bad farming inputs?

I shall, In sha Allah, be back….

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu