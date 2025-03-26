RMU 2025 Educational & Career Fair slated for April 8-9

As part of efforts to ensure expose young people to career opportunities within maritime industry, the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in partnership with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) will host the 2025 Educational and Career Fair on April 8-9, under the theme, “Guiding Tomorrow’s Leaders to Career Choices in the Maritime Industry.”

This two-day event would serve as a dynamic platform to showcase the university’s offerings and foster meaningful interactions among students, faculty, maritime professionals, university partners and industry experts.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the Planning Committee Dr Eric Duncan explained that the fair would not only highlight the educational opportunities at RMU but also promote collaboration between the university and a diverse range of stakeholders.

“Participants would have the chance to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas and establish networking connections that could lead to long-term partnerships and opportunities within the maritime sector,” he stated.

“We are calling on corporate entities, educational institutions and individuals to come on board and be part of the fair that would expose the future generation to a wide range of opportunities,” he stated.

A key feature of the event he noted, would be the keynote address by Mrs. Magdalene Ofori-Addai, a distinguished Maritime Administrator, who would speak on the theme of the fair, offering her insights into the evolving maritime industry and its role in shaping future leaders.

He said, several other prominent speakers would also address critical topics affecting the maritime and environmental sectors.

He mentioned that, a Maritime Associate and Climate Champion Madam Ogbugo, would deliver a presentation titled “The Role of Africa in Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Change,” discussing the continent’s contributions to combating environmental challenges while the Executive Director of Plastic Punch, Mr Richmond Kennedy Quarcoo, would provide a compelling analysis of environmental pollution in Ghana, with a focus on practical solutions for mitigating waste and pollution in maritime settings.

In addition he said, the Head of the Department of Electrical/Electronics at RMU Dr Isaac Owusu-Nyarko, would present on the university’s Solar Farm project, exploring its future and the potential for sustainable energy solutions in the maritime industry.

A standout feature of the event, he stressed, would be a special presentation by the RMU Vocational Skills Training Center (VSTC), highlighting its key role in equipping students with industry-relevant skills.

“In addition, the event would feature exhibitions from the RMU Alumni Association, as well as various industry leaders showcasing cutting-edge developments in the maritime sector,” he added.

A major highlight of the event he disclosed, would be the honouring of individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth of RMU and the maritime industry for their outstanding dedication and achievements.

The Guest Speaker for the event, Mrs Ofori-Addai, expressed optimism about the fair and committed to supporting to noble initiative that would bring young people closer to a credible career path.

“This is an excellent platform to introduce young people, particularly girls, to the diverse opportunities within the maritime industry,” she stated.

“With over 100 expected participants, including schools, maritime companies and other stakeholders from within and outside the industry, the fair promises to be a vibrant hub for learning, networking and career development,” she added.