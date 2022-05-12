RMU calls for industrial collaboration towards development

Dr Jethro Brook, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has reiterated the need for collaboration between the institution and all necessary and potential industry actors to create opportunities in the maritime industry for national development.

According to him, it would unravel avenues towards ending the high level of unemployment drastically.

Dr Brook was speaking during a seminar at the African Unity Auditorium of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region organized by the Ghana Merchant Navy Officers Association (GMNOA) and Regional Maritime University Alumni Association (RMUAA).

Dr Brook who spoke at the seminar on the theme: “Your Place in the Maritime Labour Market,” called on companies in the maritime domain to offer sponsorship to the GMNOA-RMUAA for its annual seminars to ensure its continuity.

He expressed his gratitude to GMNOA and RMUAA for working together towards institutionalizing the seminar to contribute to efforts being made by the RMU and other stakeholders to nurture future maritime professionals.

He pledged support to both associations and the seminar planning team noting that the University would provide logistical assistance for the seminar.

He encouraged Ghanaian seafarers to embrace and support the GMNOA agenda and urged every alumnus of the University to be interested hence getting involved in the activities of RMUAA as the associations play crucial roles in the development and continued existence of the University.

Captain Etoenyo Onassis Bankas, GMNOA General Secretary noted that Ghana’s economy was growing and the demand for maritime shipping was likely to increase steadily.

“This is hindering the unlocking of Ghana’s Maritime economic potential, and thus the low level of employment of Ghanaians in the Maritime sector,” he said.

He said the association was seeking to bring the maritime market to light to whet the investment appetite of public and private sector organizations to invest more into businesses in the maritime market.

Captain Bankas expressed gratitude to participants including representatives from Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and the Ministry of Labour.

Others from the private sector were: Kudu Logistics, COSCO Shipping, Bernard Schulte Marine Services, Tullow, Enterprise Life, Assure Trustee, Masser-Afrique, NUSPAW- TUC, Members of the RMUAA, Members of the GMNOA, students of RMU among others.

Mr Enusah Awudu of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) explained that the authority was determined to create an enabling environment for Maritime Labour.

Dr Kofi Mbiah, Maritime Law and Management Expert explained Ghana’s Carbonate regulation 2022 and its numerous opportunities for the Maritime Labour.

Dr Mbiah who is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shipper’s Authority said the government must have a national maritime policy to draw from the Maritime Industry Value Chain to make the blue economy an integral part of the national economy.