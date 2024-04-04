RMU Collaborates with SLMA for Mandatory Basic Safety and Security Training in Sierra Leone

A two-week training in International Maritime Organisation(IMO) Mandatory Basic Safety and Security Courses, in accordance with the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW ’78 as amended), has commenced in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

This was courtesy of a partnership between the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA) and the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra, Ghana.

A three-man delegation from the Maritime Safety and Security Center (MSSC) of the RMU, led by Capt. Joshua Addo, arrived in Freetown on Monday, April 1, for the training which officially commenced on April 2 after a colourful opening ceremony.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Paul Soba Massaquoi, Executive Director of SLMA, Mrs Inatorma Coomba, Director- Admin (SLMA), and Mr Amed Saybom Kanu, Managing Director of Sierra Leone National Shipping Company.

Participants were from Global Mercy Ships and other individuals organised by SLMA, to promote seafaring among the Sierra Leone youth.

The training would be held in two batches, to ensure a congenial atmosphere of teaching and learning, as well as, enable the trainees to receive the best from RMU resource persons.

The RMU team is expected to leave Freetown for Accra, on Saturday, April 13.