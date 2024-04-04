RMU delegation in Cameroon for three-day working visit

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Regional Maritime University (RMU)Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr together with the Provost, Dr. Denis Njumo Atehnjia are currently in ISETAG-Douala, Cameroon for a three-day working visit.

The two, arrived in Cameroon on Monday, April 1 for the working visit which forms part of efforts by the RMU to deepen collaborations with other institutions within the sub-region.

While in ISETAG, the RMU team would take the opportunity to tour facilities within the institution and also engage in deliberations that would foster growth within the sector.

ISETAG would also be looking forward to tapping into the rich expertise of Dr Brooks Jr and Dr. Atehnjia to improve upon the standards of education within the institution.

ISETAG, Evangelical Higher Institute of Applied Technologies and Management is a private institute of higher education providing training in the port and maritime sector among others.

The institute is looking forward to becoming a maritime navigator, an expert in naval electromechanics as well as the safety and security of oil and maritime platforms, an aquaculture expert, a maritime and port administrator as well as a giant in maritime fishing technology.

With RMU’s over six decades of experience in maritime education and training, the ISETAG consequently extended an invitation to the Ag. VC and Provost to engage and learn from their expertise.

The RMU on the other has improved upon its collaborative initiatives within the continent and looking forward to forming mutually beneficial partnerships to foster growth of the maritime sector within Africa and beyond.

At the end of the visit, it is expected that the two institutions will work together to enhance maritime training and education on the continent.

Ultimately, they would join forces to produce graduates that would help transform the maritime sector for the better and essentially improve upon the economies of their respective countries.